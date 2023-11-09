Akron Police rescue woman from serial kidnapper in shocking bodycam video

A serial kidnapper allegedly abducted a woman, beat her with a baseball bat, poured gasoline on her and threatened to light her on fire while holding her captive in a detached garage for days, police said.

Akron Police surrounded the shed in Kenmore, Ohio, Oct. 16 with guns drawn and yelled for William Mozingo to come out with his hands empty and in the air, newly released bodycam video shows.

As he was cuffed, other officers went inside the garage and used a ladder to help Chloe Jones, 23, climb down from a partially hidden hole in the ceiling.

"After being rescued by the police, Chloe spent three days in ICU with facial fractures, brain bleed, broken arm and fingers," her mom, Jessi Barham, wrote in a GoFundMe post. "She was tortured nonstop over the four days she was held."

KIDNAPPING SURVIVOR REMEMBERS DRAGGING ‘COLD, HEAVY CHAIN’ FROM CAPTOR'S DUNGEON DURING RESCUE

Jones and Mozingo were acquaintances, according to police, who said Mozingo abducted her after offering her a ride home in October.

Instead of taking her home, he allegedly drove her to an outdoor shed, where he kept her locked up for days until he was discovered by the garage's owner, who called police.

ALERT ST. LOUIS HOTEL STAFF HELPS SAVE KIDNAPPED FLORIDA WOMEN FROM CAPTORS: REPORT

"She was tied up, doused with gasoline and threatened to be lit on fire," her mom wrote on GoFundMe. "Chloe was beat from head to toe with a baseball bat and fists. She was held at knife point dozens of times and threatened to have her throat slit.

"She was forced to urinate on herself as she wasn’t afforded bathroom breaks. My daughter was choked multiple times all while being told if she passed out he would cut her throat. He wanted her awake and fully able to comprehend everything he was doing to her."

Jones told Fox 8 the thought of her son kept her alive.

"I thought about him every day. I just saw his face in my head every day," she said.

And Mozingo allegedly used that against her. She told the local news outlet he taunted her with the idea of never seeing her son again.

NEIGHBORS OF CHARLOTTE SENA DESCRIBE BUILDUP AND EXECUTION OF TACTICAL RAID THAT SAVED ABDUCTED CHILD

"It was terrifying," she said. "Being in fear of your life countless times, I can’t even count how many times he threatened my life."

Mozingo was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, abduction, parole violation and escape.

He's being held in Summit County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Mozingo has a lengthy rap sheet that includes prison time for abduction in 2011, 2014 and 2019.

He also held a woman at knifepoint in a Walmart bathroom in 2017, according to records.

ANONYMOUS LETTER ABOUT MISSING WOMAN LEADS POLICE TO ‘UNUSUAL DIG SITE’

During the most recent attack in 2019, he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, beat her and left her unconscious and undressed in his Canton, Ohio, home.

He served 18 months in prison before he was released on parole, according to court records.

"There was no reason why this man should have been on the streets," Jones' mother wrote in the GoFundMe post.

"He has proven time and time again that he WILL OFFEND AGAIN. They KNEW he was going to take another victim, and the justice system did nothing to prevent it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME

Akron Police Capt. Michael Miller referred questions about why Mozingo was on the loose to corrections.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction didn't immediately respond to questions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Miller said in an emailed statement law enforcement "remains committed to the endless work of making the City of Akron safer for all.

"We are pleased to have played a small role in helping this victim in this particular situation and wish her all the best in her healing and recovery."