Ohio man charged with attempted murder after placing Florida police officer in chokehold at Orlando airport

Florida police charged an Ohio man with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly put an Orlando officer in a chokehold at Orlando International Airport earlier this week.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that Edward Hariston of Ohio faces attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the news station, police responded to the airport's Spirit Airlines ticket counter Tuesday for reports of a large group of people becoming aggressive with staff.

When officers arrived, they witnessed several groups of people shouting at the airline’s staff members, with some patrons entering the space behind the counter.

One of the aggressors, identified as Hariston, reportedly assaulted an employee, and staff members flagged down the responding officers.

Police noted that a woman with Hariston was standing on baggage scales behind the counter while yelling at staff.

As Hariston was arguing with an employee, he allegedly grabbed the computer keyboard from behind the counter and started hitting buttons.

An officer said in the report that he grabbed Hariston’s arm to stop him from damaging the keyboard, and in response, Hariston grabbed the officer’s arm.

The officer pushed the suspect away to create distance, and Hariston reportedly retaliated by pushing the officer back.

Both the officer and Hariston went to the ground before Hariston allegedly put an arm around the officer’s neck in the form of a chokehold. He then allegedly started to squeeze, according to the arrest affidavit, and at one point, the officer claimed, he began to lose consciousness.

As additional officers arrived on the scene, the officer was able to break free from Hariston’s chokehold.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the incident.