Ohio hazmat, emergency crews respond to train derailment near Springfield

A non-passenger train derailed in Clark County, Ohio on Saturday evening, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel and hazmat crews responded to the train derailment on State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It is not known at this time if anything was on the train at the time of the derailment. The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the train was not a passenger train.

Saturday's derailment comes just over one month after a Norfolk Southern train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3.

That derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air.