Ohio
Published

Ohio hazmat, emergency crews respond to train derailment near Springfield

Emergency personnel and hazmat crews are at the scene of the train derailment

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
'The Big Saturday Show' co-hosts discuss the federal response and health concerns following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. 

A non-passenger train derailed in Clark County, Ohio on Saturday evening, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel and hazmat crews responded to the train derailment on State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

OHIO SENATORS RAISE ALARM ON CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICAL POTENTIALLY SPREADING IN EAST PALESTINE

Authorities respond to a train derailment in Van Buren Township in Detroit.

Authorities respond to a train derailment in Van Buren Township in Detroit. (WJBK)

It is not known at this time if anything was on the train at the time of the derailment. The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the train was not a passenger train.

Saturday's derailment comes just over one month after a Norfolk Southern train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3. 

That derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air. 

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 