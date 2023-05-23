Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio deputies searching for two escaped prisoners considered 'armed and dangerous'

Ohio officials say one of the escaped inmates was convicted of murder

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Deputies in Ohio are searching for two people who escaped from the Allen Correctional Institution, with one of the escaped inmates being previously convicted of murder.

The Williams County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a convicted murderer and one of his fellow inmates escaped from the prison in Lima, Ohio.

Officials say that Brad Gillespie, 50, who was previously convicted of murder and James Lee, 46, convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking, escaped the facility.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the men are considered "armed and dangerous" and encouraged citizens to "call law enforcement immediately" if they spot the escaped inmates.

Bradley Gillespie mugshot

Bradley Gillespie (Williams County Sheriff's Office)

Gillespie is 6'0 and weighs 200 lbs, while James Lee is 5'11 and weighs 280 lbs.

James Lee mugshot

James Lee (Williams County Sheriff's Office)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into their release.

Ohio mugshot

Bradley Gillespie (L) and James Lee (R) (Williams County Sheriff's Office)

"Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals," the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction said in a statement.

