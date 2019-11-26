Ohio boy, 11, fatally shot at birthday party: 'He was a real good kid'

A young Ohio boy was fatally shot while attending a birthday party on Saturday, according to police.

Tyshaun Taylor, 11, was shot around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Cleveland, officials said. Two other children attending the party carried him outside to try to get help, said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Divison of Police.

2 CALIFORNIA BOYS, AGES 11 AND 14, KILLED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

She told Cleveland.com that paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The party was hosted by a 16-year-old boy whose mother gave him permission to have the gathering Saturday night, investigators said. She was at a nearby store during the shooting and found out what happened when she got home that night.

SOUTH CAROLINA BOY, 10, SHOT DEAD BY FRIEND HANDLING GUN, SHERIFF SAYS

Taylor was described by East Cleveland City Schools as an "exceptional student with a bright future," and by neighbors as a good kid who loved bicycles.

"He was a real good, he was a respected kid," neighbor Willie Gambell told WJW. "When I found out about what happened. I saw his picture and I was like man it can't be true, it can't be true. Then I found out it's true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said no one has been arrested in the 11-year-old's death, but the investigation is ongoing.