Demonstrators in Charlotte pepper sprayed, arrested ahead of RNC

Authorities in Charlotte, N.C., deployed pepper spray and made multiple arrests Sunday evening as demonstrators returned to the streets for the third night in a row to protest the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a string of tweets that officers deployed pepper spray and made two arrests while clearing roads that were filled with demonstrators who began to march throughout uptown Charlotte on Sunday.

Police said that one of the individuals arrested had an outstanding felony warrant and the second person arrested “interfered with officers” who were making the first arrest.

Over 100 demonstrators gathered late Sunday, ahead of the first night of the RNC, in Marshall Park before splitting up into multiple groups and marching through uptown, according to the Charlotte Observer, adding that some even carried umbrellas in preparation for possible tear gas.

As the night unfolded, a group of protestors emerged near the Westin Charlotte Hotel, where delegates are said to be staying, where they chanted "No RNC in CLT” and “F--- Donald Trump," according to the outlet.

From there, demonstrators went to South Tryon Street, where they reportedly came face to face with police. Demonstrators then marched back up Tryon Street to the intersection with Trade Street.

Officers said demonstrators began to block roads using various objects, ultimately impeding traffic.

"Crowds continued to block traffic and prevent buses and cars from moving," one tweet read. "Demonstrators refused to clear the intersection."

At one point, a vehicle passing through the crowd was surrounded by demonstrators.

When officers interevened, they claimed they were "assaulted" by the demonstrators.

Police said that there were four arrests as of 1:00 a.m. Monday in addition to the five arrested Saturday, and at least four on Friday.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

