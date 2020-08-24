GOP announces no new 2020 platform, party to 'enthusiastically support' Trump agenda

The Republican National Committee issued a resolution stating that due to constraints on the size of this year's Republican National Convention, it will not be adopting a new party platform, leaving in place the one from 2016.

The resolution says the platform committee would have agreed to continue supporting President Trump and his administration but did not want to have a small group draft a new platform for the party.

"The RNC has unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, in appreciation of the fact that it did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement," the resolution says.

The number of attendees at this year's convention is limited by state restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, the celebratory part of the convention was going to take place in Jacksonville, Fla., but that was eventually canceled. The main programming of the convention will be centered on the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., according to the Trump campaign.

The official business of the convention is taking place in Charlotte, N.C., beginning Monday morning, with delegates voting to select the party's nominee for November's presidential election. Trump won 2,395 total delegates in the GOP primaries, needing just 1,276 to secure the party's nomination. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate.

The resolution accuses the media of "outrageously misrepresent[ing] the implications of the RNC not adopting a new platform in 2020" and "calls on the media to engage in accurate and unbiased reporting, especially as it relates to the strong support of the RNC for President Trump and his Administration."

Republicans announced back in June that they would not draft a new platform, continuing with the old one. At the time, Trump said that he would prefer "a new and updated platform," even if it was shorter than usual.

The new resolution states that "platforms are snapshots of the historical contexts in which they are born, and parties abide by their policy priorities, rather than their political rhetoric." The 2016 platform is no different, especially in terms of historical context, as it contains outdated references such as condemnations of the “current” president, who at the time was President Barack Obama.

The 4-year-old document also doesn’t have any language on new combustible issues like racial justice and police reform or statements in opposition to defunding police departments.

