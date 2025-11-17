Expand / Collapse search
Officer injured after suspect rams law enforcement vehicles during Charlotte immigration raids

Suspect fled in high-speed chase through densely populated area before being arrested

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
ICE launches mass operation to track unaccompanied migrant kids Video

ICE launches mass operation to track unaccompanied migrant kids

Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss a mass operation to track unaccompanied migrant children and an operation in Florida targeting sexual predators.

A law enforcement officer was injured Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly drove a van toward officers and rammed their vehicles during an operation in Charlotte, as immigration raids swept across the North Carolina city.

The suspect — a U.S. citizen — accelerated his van at officers conducting an enforcement operation near the University City area, according to an X post from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The driver then fled, triggering a "dangerous high-speed chase through a densely populated area" before agents managed to box him in, DHS said. 

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS 

"During the chase, he attempted to ram into law enforcement vehicles — posing a serious public safety threat," DHS said in a statement. "As agents were boxing him in — the driver proceeded to ram law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape."

One officer was injured in the incident, according to DHS.

After the suspect was arrested, agents discovered a firearm inside the van, officials confirmed.

CHARLOTTE PROMISES TO RESIST PENDING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION RAIDS: 'CAMPAIGN OF TERROR' 

Federal Agents Conduct Illegal Immigration Crack Down In Charlotte, North Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Department of Homeland Security Investigations Officers operate a drone in search of two individuals who fled the scene after being stopped while selling flowers on the side of the road on November 16, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

"The perpetrator has prior arrests for resisting law enforcement, public disturbance and intoxication/ disruptive conduct," according to DHS.

The encounter unfolded as federal agents launched a major immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte over the weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were seen on Saturday making arrests across the city of more than 900,000 residents, according to the Associated Press.

ANTIFA MEMBERS INDICTED IN TEXAS ICE FACILITY RIOT, ATTEMPTED MURDER OF OFFICER

US-IMMIGRATION-POLITICS

FILE PHOTO: A Department of Homeland Security agent stands guard as protesters demonstrate against raids conducted by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outside the DHS office in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 16, 2025.  (PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The operation is part of a federal push to ensure "Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 

The operation comes months after the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, aboard a Charlotte light-rail train.

It also follows similar immigration enforcement raids recently conducted in California, Illinois, Oregon and New York.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
