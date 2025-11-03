Blue city repeat offender arrested nine times released again despite alleged violent history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man with nine arrests is back on the streets after being taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint over the summer, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Trivius Crouch, 23, was already in custody when his bond was doubled stemming from charges of alleged assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property on Oct. 30, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that in July, Crouch approached the family of a woman he shares a child with and attempted to speak with her while she was inside a vehicle in Charlotte, according to court documents.

The woman’s mother then reportedly grabbed Crouch to keep him away from her daughter, causing Crouch to allegedly begin attacking the victim , the affidavit said.

According to police, Crouch’s gun fell out of his waistband as the pair were fighting in the front yard of the home, causing him to pick it up and allegedly fire two shots into the air and one shot into the ground near the victim.

Crouch then allegedly returned to his vehicle to obtain a baseball bat, which he is accused of using to break into the family’s Mercedes SUV before turning the bat on the victim, subsequently striking her in the head, arm and legs.

"[The victim] advised she just kept moving around, but before anything else happened Crouch took off running behind the house," police said .

Court records indicate this was Crouch’s ninth arrest within the county – the most recent being one day before he was slapped with a higher bond amount over the alleged assault charges.

On Oct. 29, Crouch was arrested for alleged felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon, according to arrest records.

Crouch was already in custody when his bond from the alleged assault case was raised to $20,000, and was subsequently released, according to court documents. Court records also indicate he was previously arrested for the same incident back in July, but was also released on a $10,000 bond.

Crouch’s previous arrests include a laundry list of various alleged charges, according to police.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for allegedly trafficking opium or heroin, along with possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, according to police.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Crouch’s attorney and Mecklenburg County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

