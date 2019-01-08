NYPD search Pennsylvania landfill for missing Staten Island father presumed dead: report

The search for a missing Staten Island father whose last text to his mother read “Please help me Mom,” before he disappeared last month, has led authorities landfill in Pennsylvania, police reportedly said.

The NYPD was reportedly searching the Republic Service Conestoga Landfill in Pennsylvania on Monday, which is 140 miles away from where Michael Stewart was last seen at a Port Richmond barber shop on the evening of Dec. 20.

Stewart’s mother told authorities she received a text from her son around 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 21 which read: “Please help me Mom,” The New York Post reported.

Angelo Nesimi, 33, who was seen inside the barbershop with Stewart, is a person of interest in Stewart’s disappearance,” The Staten Island Advance reported. Nesimi and his girlfriend were previously questioned in the suspected killing of Stewart, the report said.

Investigators cited by The Advance say it’s possible Stewart’s body was dumped in New Jersey then accidentally picked up by sanitation workers and incinerated with other trash. No one has been charged in Stewart’s suspected killing.