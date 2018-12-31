Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
New York man tweets ‘Please help me Mom’ before going missing

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Michael Stewart's family said investigators are now treating his missing-persons case as a homicide case. 

A Staten Island man who last texted his mother: “Please help me Mom,” has been missing for 10 days, The New York Post reported.

Michael “Mikey” Stewart, 40, was reportedly last seen the evening of Dec. 20 leaving a bar on Forest Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Stewart’s family members said he was later seen on surveillance footage arguing with two men outside a barbershop.

Stewart texted his mother the following morning around 1:55 a.m. Now his family is fearing the worst.

Stewart’s aunt told The Post that investigators said "he was hurt" are now treating his case as a suspected homicide. She said Stewart’s 4-year-old daughter is “starting to see that something’s wrong.”

According to the report, Stewart is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 170 pounds.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.