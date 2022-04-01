NYPD offers $3,500 reward for Queens slashing suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC

The New York Police Department is offering a $3,500 reward for the identity of a Queens slashing suspect.

NYPD 115th precinct police responded to the March 18 assault in the vicinity of Broadway and 73rd Street around 10 p.m. ET and discovered one 26-year-old male victim with a wound to the face.

The unidentified male suspect is accused of "slashing" the victim to the face with a knife he took from an unattended food cart during a "dispute" with the victim, according to the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY CRIME SURGED 38.5% OVERALL IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2022

He then allegedly fled on foot, headed westbound on Broadway, before police arrived.

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

The 115th precinct has so far recorded 94 felony assaults in 2022 compared to 66 at the same time last year, representing a more than 42% increase. Total New York City crime surged 38.5% in the first month of 2022.

Anyone with information about the assault can confidentially call 1-800-577-TIPS.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.