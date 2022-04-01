Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

NYPD offers $3,500 reward for Queens slashing suspect

The unidentified suspect is accused of 'slashing' the victim to the face with a knife

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Media's anti-police rhetoric is leading to violence: Retired NYPD officer Video

Media's anti-police rhetoric is leading to violence: Retired NYPD officer

Fox News host and enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones discusses the nationwide surging crime rates and the attitude toward law enforcement with retired NYPD officer Scott Welsh.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC

The New York Police Department is offering a $3,500 reward for the identity of a Queens slashing suspect.

NYPD 115th precinct police responded to the March 18 assault in the vicinity of Broadway and 73rd Street around 10 p.m. ET and discovered one 26-year-old male victim with a wound to the face.

Queens slashing suspect. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Queens slashing suspect. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The unidentified male suspect is accused of "slashing" the victim to the face with a knife he took from an unattended food cart during a "dispute" with the victim, according to the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY CRIME SURGED 38.5% OVERALL IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2022

He then allegedly fled on foot, headed westbound on Broadway, before police arrived. 

Queens slashing suspect. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Queens slashing suspect. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 115th precinct has so far recorded 94 felony assaults in 2022 compared to 66 at the same time last year, representing a more than 42% increase. Total New York City crime surged 38.5% in the first month of 2022.

Broadway and 73rd St. in Queens, NY. (Google Maps)

Broadway and 73rd St. in Queens, NY. (Google Maps)

Anyone with information about the assault can confidentially call 1-800-577-TIPS.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money