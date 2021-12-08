Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD Commissioner says over half of hate crimes target Jews and Asians, cites liberal policy

NYPD Commissioner Shea said releasing people back on the streets and not holding them in jail is 'not working out'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that more than half of the skyrocketing hate crimes in New York City target Jewish and Asian residents, citing the "mass amounts" of people who land back on the streets since bail reform was passed.

"What we are seeing is anti-Asian really increasing both by percentage and the raw number. I think when you look at anti-Semitic and anti-Asian, that's over 50 percent of all of the hate crimes in New York City," Shea said Wednesday on WPIX 11. 

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks to the media during the New York Marathon ceremonial finish line painting in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri 

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks to the media during the New York Marathon ceremonial finish line painting in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri  (Reuters)

Hate crimes skyrocketed by 100% in the last year, according to new NYPD data. There were 503 hate crimes reported in the city as of Dec. 3, compared to 252 in 2020. 

NYC MAN OUT ON BAIL REFORM, BRUTALLY BEATS 2 WOMEN IN 'VIOLENT, UNPROVOKED' ATTACKS THEN RELEASED AGAIN

There was a 361% increase in crimes targeting Asians in the city alone, according to the data, with 129 incidents this year compared to 28 last year. 

Anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 51%, from 121 in 2020 to 183 in 2021. 

"It's the same old song in terms of what we're seeing. We're seeing a little bit of mental illness. We're seeing just disregard for common decency," Shea continued Wednesday of the increase. 

The NYPD has a new way to measure public sentiment. 

The NYPD has a new way to measure public sentiment.  (iStock)

BAIL REFORM LAWS LET ALLEGED CRIMINALS BACK ON THE STREETS WITHIN HOURS, THREATENING PUBLIC SECURITY

"When you have mass amounts of people put back on the streets that have traditionally been held in jail, you're seeing some of that permeate here as well. I mean, that's just a fact. It's a fact that people don't want to talk about, but when you ... have people that have no regard for others, and expecting them to change their behavior dramatically. It's not working out," he added. 

In 2019, New York lawmakers passed sweeping changes to the state's bail laws that restrict crimes where judges can set bail. 

Shea is set to retire from his post at the end of the year and said the biggest challenge his successor will face are the "series of reforms" that were recently put in place.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, left, speaks alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference in New York. New York City’s police department is disbanding NYPD's anti-crime unit, the controversial unit involved in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday, June 15, 2020 amid a nationwide reckoning for policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis  .(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, left, speaks alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference in New York. New York City’s police department is disbanding NYPD's anti-crime unit, the controversial unit involved in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday, June 15, 2020 amid a nationwide reckoning for policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis  .(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK'S SUBWAY SHOVER WAS FREE ON ASSAULT CHARGES THANKS TO BAIL REFORM LAW

"This series of reforms that were done. That we said you know, we support but that were done hastily, and done without the input of law enforcement, and we're dealing with it still today," Shea said on NY1 Tuesday. "That's got to be the number one issue there's no doubt because it's, as I just said, it's the city that we all love so much. And to see it pulled down in many ways is, is really hard to watch."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's almost as if we're still in a state of denial, many of the legislators. And this is the number one issue that the next mayor is going to have to face and the next police commissioner is going to have to face, because everything is built on public safety."

Your Money