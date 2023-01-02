NYE slashing suspect Trevor Bickford charged with attempted murder of police officers

Authorities charged Trevor Bickford, 19, with counts of attempted murder of a police officer and attempted assault for allegedly attacking two New York City police officers in Manhattan on New Year's Eve.

Bickford, who is believed to have traveled from Maine, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of an officer and two counts of attempted assault. The NYPD and FBI are handling the investigation together, and FBI agents reportedly entered Bickford's Maine home on Monday.

Authorities are investigating Bickford for potential ties to Islamic extremism. A high-level police source told Fox News Digital that Bickford was being watched by the FBI's counterterrorism task force in the weeks leading up to Saturday's attack. The source also said Bickford recently converted to Islam and a tipster claimed he had expressed interest in going to Afghanistan.

Bickford's attack struck a rookie police officer first, identified only as Paul. Bickford slashed Paul in the head and then caused minor injuries to another officer before being shot in the shoulder.

MULTIPLE NYPD OFFICERS STABBED WITH MACHETE NEAR TIMES SQUARE

The FBI's New York field office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the FBI's visit to Bickford's home.

NEW YORK CITY ALLEGED SUBWAY SHOOTER TO PLEAD GUILTY TO SHOOTING 10 PEOPLE IN APRIL: PROSECUTORS

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised officers' response in a press conference Sunday morning. He added that all officers involved were in stable condition and are expected to recover.

"And as we do a preliminary review of the body cam video, we see how well these officers executed the plan that was put in place by the New York City Police Department in ensuring we protect those who came here to bring in a new year," he told reporters.

While authorities are investigating Bickford's potential ties to extremism, he is not facing any terrorism-related charges at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to be clear that the FBI, through the Joint Terrorism Task Force, is working very closely with [NYPD] to determine the nature of this attack," the FBI's Michael Driscoll said at the Sunday news conference. "And we will run every lead to ground. I also want to be very clear, as you've heard said tonight previously, this is very much an ongoing investigation so our ability to talk about specifics is limited."