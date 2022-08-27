NYC woman found fatally stabbed in Queens apartment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect in the fatal Friday stabbing of a Queens woman inside an apartment.

Officers on responded to reports of an unconscious female inside an apartment on the fifth floor of a building at 132-49 41 Road in Queens, near the Downtown Flushing neighborhood, just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to NYPD.

The woman, whose age is unknown, suffered "multiple stab wounds to the chest" and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is pending upon notification to her family.

Authorities have not made any arrests at this time.

A neighbor told NBC New York that the victim had moved to New York City from China a few years ago.

The murder rate in New York City so far this year is down 11% compared to last year, with 270 murders reported so far in 2022 compared to 304 at the same time in 2021.

Total violent crime across the city is up about 36% compared to last year and more than 36% compared to 2020. The increase is driven largely by a 47% increase in grand larceny, or theft of personal property, and a nearly 40% increase in robbery.

Anyone with information about the information can submit tips to 800-577-TIPS or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.