NYC subway rider attacked with hammer, suspect at large

A New York City subway rider was beaten with a hammer at a Manhattan station on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on the platform of the 14th Street and 7th Avenue subway station, FOX5 New York reported, citing police.

When the male victim accidentally bumped into another man on the platform, the man pulled out a hammer and struck the victim in the head, police said.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for medical treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose as of Wednesday morning. Police described him as wearing a red jacket, red shoes and blue jeans.

New York City has seen a surge in transit crime this year, with 428 incidents reported year-to-date – an 81.4% increase compared to the same period last year, NYPD data shows.

On Sunday, a violent career criminal allegedly slashed a subway rider in the face at about 8:30 a.m. near the Lower East Side station in Manhattan.

The suspect, 40-year-old Brendan Dowling, had been released without bail for a similar attack on a woman in Brooklyn in Dec. 2020.