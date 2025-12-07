Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

NYC prosecutors share evidence photos revealing Luigi Mangione's possessions at time of arrest

Photos include clothing, personal items and handwritten note carried by alleged killer

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Luigi Mangione appeared 'nervous' during officer's testimony Video

Luigi Mangione appeared 'nervous' during officer's testimony

Fox News' Chanley Painter reports the latest on the Luigi Mangione murder trial. Attorney Alex Swoyer also discusses the legality of officers' actions leading up to his arrest and the sentencing of a doctor who sold Matthew Perry Ketamine.

New York City prosecutors have released new evidence photos showing what accused killer Luigi Mangione carried when he was arrested for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The exhibits shared Saturday night included a picture of the USB on a chain that Mangione was wearing around his neck when he was arrested, a bus ticket to Pittsburgh, a handwritten note with a Best Buy list and "to-do" list, and a pocketknife with zip ties.

Additional photos show the clothing Mangione carried or wore, including green and black jackets, a beanie, scarf, black pants, black gloves, long underwear, sneakers and a medical face mask.

Mangione was arrested Dec. 9, 2024, after staff and customers at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, called 911 to report a suspicious man resembling the NYPD "person of interest" in Thompson’s killing.

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS OFFICIALLY FILE INTENT TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST LUIGI MANGIONE

Prosecutors released a photo of a handwritten note they say police found in Luigi Mangione's possession at the time of his arrest that depicted a Best Buy list and "to-do" list.

Mangione appeared in court last week as his defense lawyers moved to suppress evidence taken from his backpack after his arrest, as well as statements he allegedly made during the McDonald's incident and to jail guards in the following days.

pocket knife and zip ties next to pen for size comparison

The defense argued police improperly obtained statements in violation of Mangione's Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, and that the warrantless search violated his Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches.

a silver USB drive on a chain

Prosecutors argue that police acted lawfully and appropriately, that the warrantless search of his bag after his arrest was routine and legal and that the only relevant non-Mirandized statement he made was to allegedly give officers a fake name when he showed them a phony ID.

BODYCAM SHOWS LUIGI MANGIONE CRACKING JOKE AS SWARM OF COPS CLOSES IN ON HIM AT MCDONALD'S

During last week's evidence suppression hearing, which stretched on for days, prosecutors played in court for the first time the recording of the 911 call that led to Mangione’s arrest. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office released it Thursday evening.

  • a bush ticket to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Image 1 of 2

    Mangione was found with a bus ticket to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the time of his arrest, according to prosecutors. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • SEPTA card and gift card
    Image 2 of 2

    Mangione was carrying the SEPTA card and gift card at the time of his arrest, according to prosecutors. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," she told the dispatcher. "And I have a customer here, that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for an evidence hearing, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

At the end of the five-minute call, the dispatcher told the manager to sit tight and remain vigilant.

"I do have an officer on the way for ya," the dispatcher said. "Just keep an eye on him. If he leaves, just give us a call back and let us know, OK?"

Fox News Digital’s Maria Paronich and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.
