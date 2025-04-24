Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Luigi Mangione

Federal prosecutors officially file intent to seek death penalty against Luigi Mangione

Mangione 'created a grave risk of death,' court doc states

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Former federal prosecutor says DOJ's intent to use death penalty against Luigi Mangione represents ‘clear shift’ in policy Video

Former federal prosecutor says DOJ's intent to use death penalty against Luigi Mangione represents ‘clear shift’ in policy

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that there's a clear change in the Department of Justice's approach to the death penalty when compared to the Biden administration.

Federal prosecutors have declared intent to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, according to a court document filed on Thursday evening.

The filing was obtained by Courthouse News Service on Thursday. It comes a week after Mangione was indicted on federal charges.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE FACING NEW CHARGES IN NEW YORK

"Luigi Nicholas Mangione intentionally and specifically engaged in an act of violence, knowing that the act created a grave risk of death to a person," the document read. 

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City, Feb. 21, 2025. Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.