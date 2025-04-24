Federal prosecutors officially file intent to seek death penalty against Luigi Mangione

Federal prosecutors have declared intent to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, according to a court document filed on Thursday evening.

The filing was obtained by Courthouse News Service on Thursday. It comes a week after Mangione was indicted on federal charges.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE FACING NEW CHARGES IN NEW YORK

"Luigi Nicholas Mangione intentionally and specifically engaged in an act of violence, knowing that the act created a grave risk of death to a person," the document read.

