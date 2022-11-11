Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYC police hunting for suspect after subway custodian is attacked with metal pipe

New York City Police Department said the subway crime was unprovoked

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
NYC subway cleaner attacked Video

NYC subway cleaner attacked

The NYPD is looking for a man accused of attacking a subway cleaner with a metal pipe. Credit: NYPD Crimestoppers

The New York City Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking a worker at a downtown subway station. 

Authorities told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that on Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET at the Chambers Street subway station, a 46-year-old female custodial cleaner was working on an "E" train island subway platform when an unknown individual wielding a metal pipe approached her. 

The NYPD said it was reported that, unprovoked, the individual struck the woman in the face with the pipe. 

The suspect was pursued on foot by other employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and was last seen fleeing on a southbound "2" train. 

The suspect in the assault inside of the "E" train subway platform at Chambers Street

The suspect in the assault inside of the "E" train subway platform at Chambers Street (Credit: NYPD )

The subway custodian was subcontracted by the MTA.

She sustained swelling and bruising to the face. 

A 46-year-old female custodial cleaner was attacked by an unknown individual wielding a mental pipe

A 46-year-old female custodial cleaner was attacked by an unknown individual wielding a mental pipe (Credit: NYPD )

The victim was transported by emergency medical services to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter. 

The NYPD are looking for this man in connection with an assault inside of the "E" train subway platform at Chambers Street

The NYPD are looking for this man in connection with an assault inside of the "E" train subway platform at Chambers Street (Credit: NYPD )

All calls are strictly confidential.

There is a reward of up to $3,500.

