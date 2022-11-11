NYC police hunting for suspect after subway custodian is attacked with metal pipe

The New York City Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking a worker at a downtown subway station.

Authorities told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that on Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET at the Chambers Street subway station, a 46-year-old female custodial cleaner was working on an "E" train island subway platform when an unknown individual wielding a metal pipe approached her.

The NYPD said it was reported that, unprovoked, the individual struck the woman in the face with the pipe.

The suspect was pursued on foot by other employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and was last seen fleeing on a southbound "2" train.

The subway custodian was subcontracted by the MTA.

She sustained swelling and bruising to the face.

The victim was transported by emergency medical services to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter.

All calls are strictly confidential.

There is a reward of up to $3,500.