NYC man killed after shooting at police officers

A domestic violence suspect was killed in a shootout after he fired at officers in Brooklyn, police said.

Several of the officers were taken to hospitals for treatment, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news conference early Friday, but details of the officers’ injuries were not released.

The fatal confrontation started about 10:15 p.m. Thursday when a sergeant and an officer on patrol in Coney Island heard gunshots, Maddrey said. As the officers headed to the scene, two women flagged them down and said a man was firing a gun at a nearby intersection, Maddrey said.

A total of six officers converged on the spot where the man was firing, Maddrey said, and when they approached the man, he "immediately" started shooting at them, Maddrey said.

At least four officers fired back, striking the armed man, who fell to the ground but kept shooting, Maddrey said.

When the man finally stopped shooting, the officers handcuffed him and rendered first aid, but the man died at the scene, the chief said. His name was not immediately released.

Maddrey said that the shooting apparently started with a domestic dispute and that the two women who waved the officers down were the victims. Detectives were interviewing the women.

Details including how many shots were fired by the officers and by the suspect were under investigation.