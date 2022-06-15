Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC moped riders steal woman's purse from behind, video shows

Robbery happened in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
New York City moped riders steal woman’s purse Video

New York City moped riders steal woman’s purse

Police in New York City are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects seen on video riding a moped and snatching a woman’s purse in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City have released a startling video showing a woman being thrown along a sidewalk as her purse was stolen by two individuals riding on a moped. 

The incident happened Sunday around 9:20 p.m. in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. 

"One of the individuals was operating the moped while the other pulled the victim's purse off of her shoulder," the NYPD said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Due to the speed of the moped and the force used to grab the purse, the victim fell to the ground and sustained injuries to her face and right hand." 

Police said the stolen purse "contained a cellphone and approximately $700." 

NYPD OFF-DUTY TRANSIT OFFICER FOUND STABBED TO DEATH 

The suspects are first seen approaching the woman from behind on a moped.

The suspects are first seen approaching the woman from behind on a moped. (NYPD)

Video released of the robbery shows the woman first walking down a sidewalk as the moped approaches her from behind. 

An individual riding on the back of the moped, who was wearing a red hooded jacket, is then seen reaching out to grab the victim’s purse as the vehicle races by her. 

The individual riding on the back of the moped is seen grabbing the victim's purse.

The individual riding on the back of the moped is seen grabbing the victim's purse. (NYPD)

The woman attempts to hold onto the purse before losing control of it, sending her tumbling to the ground while the moped speeds away. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The woman appears to attempt to hold onto the purse, but ultimately loses control and is thrown to the ground.

The woman appears to attempt to hold onto the purse, but ultimately loses control and is thrown to the ground. (NYPD)

The victim is now reported to be in stable condition while the suspects have yet to be identified. 

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information in the case. 