NYC man says he was stalked for blocks as stranger threatened, 'You'll be dead real soon, dirty cop'

A New York City man says he was followed for blocks by another man who repeatedly called him "a dirty cop" and shouted, "You’ll be dead real soon."

David Sivella, who lives on the Upper East Side near where he took the video, initially tweeted it out last week and shared it again Wednesday following the release of another clip showing two teens brawling with NYPD officers on a Manhattan subway platform over the weekend.

Sivella’s video, recorded around 1:30 p.m. on July 19, shows a man wearing long sleeves and pants in 90-degree weather, carrying a Dunkin’ Donuts bag and sipping from a Big Gulp cup.

He told Fox News Digital Wednesday that the unidentified man started following him between 96th and 95th streets on Lexington Avenue.

"The guy was off the wall," he said, and he began recording the encounter.

At one point, Sivella asked that man for his name.

"You got all my information, dirty cop," recounted Sivella of the man's reply. "You’ll be dead real soon, dirty cop. Call your friends at the 17[th precinct]."

"He followed me to 92nd Street, where I found a traffic officer," he said. "I told the officer this guy was following me, threatening to kill me."

Sivella said the officer asked if he had been assaulted, and he said no. He said he was told, "We can’t do anything unless they assault you."

Sivella said he offered to press charges "if it helps you get this guy off the streets and get him some help."

The NYPD said it had no complaint report on file for the incident.

Sivella said the man seemed "emotionally disturbed" and that they’d had no interaction before "he locked onto me, assuming I was a cop he knew."

"I’m 61," he told Fox News Digital. "I’m not into street fights."

Sivella, who also overheard a nearby shooting on June 29 that left a 20-year-old mother dead while walking her infant in a stroller, said rising crime in the city is a major concern.

"This is an economic decline and crime crisis reset," he said. "Difference? Politicians have shifted to [a] blind spot on this stuff, and I’m a Democrat. … New York has some tough years ahead."