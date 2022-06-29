New York City woman pushing a stroller on Upper East Side shot dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting on New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday night has left one woman dead.

The shooting happened on East 95th St and Lexington Ave in Manhattan.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the woman has been pronounced dead at an area hospital.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was on his way to the scene of the shooting, according to his spokesperson.