NYC judge demands maximum sentence for aspiring rapper accused of cat sacrifice in online satanic ritual

A New York City judge promised an aspiring rapper accused of sacrificing a house cat as part of a satanic ritual that she won't approve a plea deal unless it meets certain criteria.

Bronx Judge Linda Poust Lopez on Tuesday told David Mosley, 26, who goes by the alias Church of Ububal, that she will sign off on a deal only if he agrees to the maximum prison sentence on animal cruelty charges, the New York Post reported.

"I will not approve a plea deal on the animal cruelty charge unless it is the maximum sentence on that charge," Lopez told Mosley. "I want you to follow up on your mental health appointments."

Mosley, who was heckled by animal rights activists outside the courthouse, allegedly sacrificed the cat as part of an online stunt on Oct. 16, and vowed another "live sacrifice" on Halloween night.

"Be there or be square," he allegedly said online. "Like I said at my first show and no one came. But you will be at this one. Grab popcorn."

Local veterinarians and animal-rights groups shared Mosley’s online posts in an effort to prevent him from adopting other animals, the Daily News reported.

Authorities later busted Mosely on suspicion of criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals and disposal of dead animals.

The animal cruelty charge carries a two-year prison sentence. While arriving in court, police had to protect Mosley as he was confronted by angry activists outside, the Post report states.

"I think that’s better than no sentence at all, but it deserves the two-years-plus if he has a psychiatric history," activist John Cortez, 56, told The Post.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bronx County District Attorney's Office.