NYC gang of dirt bikers brutally beat 64-year-old man, son in caught-on-video attack

Disturbing footage released by police shows a gang of dirt bikers viciously beat a father and son in broad daylight on a New York City street.

The 64-year-old motorist, accompanied by his 36-year-old son, collided with one of the dirt bikes on March 15 at about 4:30 p.m. in Upper Manhattan, according to police.

The enraged mob of bikers allegedly pursued the motorist for two blocks, cutting him off with their vehicles near the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street, the New York Police Department said.

At least four bikers and one ATV rider participated in the beat down – allegedly dragging the father and son from their car, punching and kicking them in the middle of the street then robbing them of a cellphone, credit cards and cash, according to police.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.