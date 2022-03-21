Police search for suspect in viral California Tesla stunt gone wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video taken in southern California shows a Tesla driver speeding through an intersection, flying into the air and crashing into a parked car in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park.



The stunt gone wrong happened Saturday night, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Video posted to YouTube shows the dark-colored electric vehicle speeding through a steep residential street, speeding through the intersection, catching air and nearly flying 50 feet high. The Tesla then crashes into several trashcans on the sidewalk before slamming into a parked Subaru.

The Tesla was totaled while the Subaru suffered back-end damage to its bumper.



"The rented 2018 Tesla was abandoned at the scene. There is currently no description of the driver," police told KABC-TV. They added the driver will face hit-and-run charges, once found.