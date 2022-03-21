Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Viral
Published

Police search for suspect in viral California Tesla stunt gone wrong

Driver will face hit-and-run charges, once found, the LAPD said

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Police search for suspect in California Tesla stunt gone wrong caught on camera Video

Police search for suspect in California Tesla stunt gone wrong caught on camera

Video going viral online shows the driver of a Tesla speeding through and intersection, flying into the air and crashing into a parked car in Los Angeles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video taken in southern California shows a Tesla driver speeding through an intersection, flying into the air and crashing into a parked car in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park.

The stunt gone wrong happened Saturday night, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)

POLICE ISSUE WARNING ABOUT DANGEROUS NEW TIKTOK CHALLENGE SWEEPING US, 1 ARREST ALREADY MADE

Video posted to YouTube shows the dark-colored electric vehicle speeding through a steep residential street, speeding through the intersection, catching air and nearly flying 50 feet high. The Tesla then crashes into several trashcans on the sidewalk before slamming into a parked Subaru. 

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)

LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HELICOPTER CRASH LEAVES 6 INJURED

The Tesla was totaled while the Subaru suffered back-end damage to its bumper. 

"The rented 2018 Tesla was abandoned at the scene. There is currently no description of the driver," police told KABC-TV. They added the driver will face hit-and-run charges, once found. 

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The incident took place during a Tesla meet-up arranged online, which called for all Tesla users to meet up at a designated location. Several people filmed the flying car while gathered on the street.  

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money