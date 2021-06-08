NYC Board of Correction votes to end solitary confinement in city’s jail system

The New York City Board of Correction on Tuesday voted unanimously to end solitary confinement in the city’s jails.

With the move, the city is going further than any other jail system in the nation in banning solitary confinement.

"Through our work with our Board of Correction, we have found a plan that will provide a safe and human environment for those who are incarcerated and officers alike," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

