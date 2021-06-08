Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC Board of Correction votes to end solitary confinement in city’s jail system

New York City is going further than any other jail system in the nation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The New York City Board of Correction on Tuesday voted unanimously to end solitary confinement in the city’s jails. 

With the move, the city is going further than any other jail system in the nation in banning solitary confinement. 

"Through our work with our Board of Correction, we have found a plan that will provide a safe and human environment for those who are incarcerated and officers alike," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

