NYC bike path terror attack: Sayfullo Saipov gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years

Sayfullo Saipov, the terrorist who killed eight people by driving a truck into a bike path in New York City six years ago, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Saipov, an Islamic extremist, was convicted of all 28 counts brought against him in January, including murder in aid of racketeering and providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham in January. The October 31, 2017, incident also injured over a dozen people, with prosecutors describing the event as the worst terrorist attack since 9/11.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick disclosed that he would follow the sentencing guidelines, which were 10 life sentences and 260 years in prison.

Back in March, the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision to give Saipov the death penalty. The jury had deliberated for 9 hours before reaching their verdict.

DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE NYC TRUCK ATTACK DRIVER SAYFULLO SAIPOV IS SHOT BY POLICE

Saipov is expected to serve his sentence at United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado. Victims and their family members gave powerful testimonies to the court on Wednesday.

Belgian native Marion Van Reeth had two of her legs amputated because of injuries she incurred from the attack. Reeth addressed Saipov from her wheelchair.

"Mr. Saipov, I'm one of your victims, amputated on both legs. I will never be able to walk like you can," Reeth said before breaking down in tears.

In an emotional testimony, the widow of victim Ariel Erlij told the judge that when she dies and reunites with her husband, she would tell him about how much shame she had in the American justice system.

'I WOULD HAVE WANTED YOU ON THE SUBWAY': DONORS SEND MESSAGES OF SUPPORT TO DANIEL PENNY AMID CRIMINAL CHARGES

"Saipov, your God thinks you’re a coward because you didn’t kill yourself when you killed them," Gabriela Pereya said to the convict. "And if you want to make him accept you and love you, go kill yourself."

Survivor Rachel Pharn told Saipov that his actions "did not serve Allah."

"You say you don’t regret. You say it was on purpose. Is that true? I want to know why... how I can fix you, so I can figure out how to fix the world," Pharn said, adding that Allah still loved him despite his sins.

"Despite all that has been said and done… despite how you distorted his name, he still loves you, and shows you mercy. He has rewarded you with the greatest gift of all, life," she added.

When he was allowed to speak, Saipov talked about religion for almost an hour, sticking his hand and finger in the air as he preached until the government interrupted. The judge allowed Saipov to speak but admonished him for taking up so much time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think you need to make your points," Broderick told him.