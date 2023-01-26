Expand / Collapse search
NYC bike path terror attack: Sayfullo Saipov convicted on all counts

The jury will return to determine whether Sayfullo Saipov will face the death penalty

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Paul Best
Sayfullo Saipov, the man who killed eight people when he sped down a bike path in a rental truck along the Hudson River in an ISIS-inspired attack, was convicted on all 28 counts on Thursday. 

The jury will return next month to decide whether the 34-year-old should face the death penalty. 

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., shows Sayfullo Saipov.  ((St. Charles County, Mo., Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP, File))

Saipov had no visible reaction to the guilty verdict on Thursday, staring down at the defense table in a courtroom just blocks away from where his rampage ended on Halloween in 2017. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York noted that he was convicted of eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity and attempting to provide support to a designated foreign terrorist organization

Prosecutors said during closing arguments this week that Saipov, who moved to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan, turned the "bike path into his battlefield" on behalf of ISIS.

"He targeted his victims without mercy," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman said, "He smiled. He was proud. He was happy with what he had done that day. He was happy about the terrorist attack... He had done what he came to do."

Sayfullo Saipov is seen exiting the rented truck allegedly used in the attack and is carrying what appears to be two pistols, one in each hand.

Sayfullo Saipov is seen exiting the rented truck allegedly used in the attack and is carrying what appears to be two pistols, one in each hand. (US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York)

The jury deliberated for roughly six-and-a-half hours on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the verdict. 

