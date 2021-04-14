NYC school holding event on 'raising our babies to value anti-racism'

A Manhattan private school for young children is hosting an event for parents to learn about raising babies to value anti-racism.

The Thursday event is designated for current and prospective parents of kids aged 1-5, according to an announcement for the Corlears School. It will feature a discussion of how author Ibram X. Kendi's book, "Antiracist Baby" is being used by educators.

"This event will examine how our Early Childhood teachers are unpacking Ibram X Kendi’s board book: ‘Antiracist Baby’ and how they are curating classrooms and curriculum with an anti-racist lens. Participants will walk away with Corlears’ top five racial equity strategies towards embracing anti-racism as a family value," Mansi Vasa, director of equity, inclusion and community life is quoted as saying.

According to its website, Corlears is a private school with programs for toddlers, preschool, nursery and elementary school.

Corlears Head of School David Egolf touted the event as an opportunity to "learn how identity develops in early childhood and how to raise families that value anti-racism."

"As we all strive towards a more inclusive society, now is the time to examine the causes of systemic racism and how we as parents, guardians and educators have the opportunity to raise our children to be agents of change for anti-racism."

Kendi, a noted "anti-racist" expert, has called for discrimination in his book "How to be an Antiracist." His website describes "Antiracist Baby" as a way to introduce "the youngest readers and the grown-ups in their lives to the concept and power of antiracism."

"Providing the language necessary to begin critical conversations at the earliest age, Antiracist Baby is the perfect gift for readers of all ages dedicated to forming a just society," it adds.

Corlears School created a diversity committee in 2006 and currently features a page for its social justice curriculum. Its committee was created after a "diversity audit" by Orpheus Crutchfield at StratéGenius, the website states.

StratéGenius currently lists as one of its member organizations Grace Church School, which received attention this week after one of its teachers published an op-ed claiming that his students were being "indoctrinated."

That was the same private school that warned about using the terms "mom," "dad," and "parents," which could purportedly be inappropriate because they make assumptions about kids' home lives.

"Anti-racism," which is often compared to actual racism, has been a common concept in schools' curricula across the U.S. While much of the programs have focused on older students and teachers, other recently-surfaced materials have discussed anti-racism in babies.

Researcher Chris Rufo previously flagged material from the Arizona Department of Education, which suggested babies needed anti-racist education. It warns that at three months, infants look more at the faces that match the race of their caregivers.

A graphic maps out purported racial biases from infancy to 6+ years of age. "Silence about race reinforces racism by letting children draw their own conclusions based on what they see," the graphic reads. The title of the graphic appears to be "They're not too young to talk about race!"

In a statement confirmed by Fox News last month, the Arizona Department of Education said it was reviewing the material. It added that department didn't mandate the resources as curriculum for students, noting that curriculum was set at the local level.