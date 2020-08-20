Twitter CEO donates $10M to professor who proposed 'antiracist' amendment to Constitution

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $10 million to an anti-racism project led by a professor who wants the federal government to monitor public officials' speech, discipline them, and be responsible for "pre-clearing" all local, state, and federal policies based on how they impact racial equity.

In a tweet Thursday, Dorsey said the funds would go to "inform and fuel much needed and overdue policy change." Dr. Ibram Kendi, who leads Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research, noted in his own tweet that Dorsey's donation was granted with "no strings attached."

"Your $10M donation ... gives us the resources and flexibility to greatly expand our antiracist work," Kendi wrote.

Kendi, who launched the center in June, is the author of the bestselling 2019 book "How to Be an Anti-Racist," which one reviewer summed up as "poorly argued, sloppily researched, insufficiently fact-checked, and occasionally self-contradictory."

In the book, Kendi argues that "capitalism is essentially racist" and "racism is essentially capitalist", adding: "They were birthed together from the same unnatural causes, and they shall one day die together from unnatural causes."

Kendi also writes that "there is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy. Every policy in every institution in every community in every nation is producing or sustaining either racial inequity or equity between racial groups." He then touts discrimination as a tool for creating racial equality.

"The defining question is whether the discrimination is creating equity or inequity," he writes. "If discrimination is creating equity, then it is antiracist. If discrimination is creating inequity, then it is racist. . . . The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination."

Also last year, Kendi proposed adding an antiracism amendment to the Constitution. The amendment, according to Kendi, would create a federal "Department of Anti-racism (DOA) comprised of formally trained experts on racism and no political appointees.The DOA would be responsible for preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas."

Kendi adds: "The DOA would be empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas."

Dorsey's donation comes at a time when his company is under intense scrutiny for alleged viewpoint bias the moderation of user content. Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro responded on Thursday by attacking Kendi's proposals as insane and "anti-Constitutional."