New York
NYC apartment building fire kills 2 people, 2 others left in critical condition

Fire Department of New York says 4 people were taken to the hospital following the fire

Associated Press
Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition Thursday after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said.

The Fire Department of New York said the call about the fire came in just before 5:30 a.m., and responding personnel found flames on the second floor of the five-story building on Harrison Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, the fire department said.

The New York Police Department said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition.

An apartment fire in the Bronx killed two people and left two others in critical condition.

The fire was under control less than an hour later, and the cause is under investigation.