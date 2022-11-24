Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City man attempted to rape woman on moving subway train: police

The attempted rape in New York City comes amid a general uptick in violence on Manhattan subways

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell Video

New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell says American voters are ‘scared’ of crime in cities like Chicago and New York and are ‘fed up’ with being ‘ignored’ by both political parties.

New York City police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman last week on a moving subway train in Manhattan.  

Chris Tapia, 23, of Staten Island, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and public lewdness. 

The NYPD says a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway train. 

The NYPD says a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway train.  (NYPD)

Police said a 24-year-old woman was on a moving northbound ‘4’ train on Nov. 17 when an unknown individual sat next to her. 

The individual touched the woman and tried to pull down her skirt, police said. The woman tried to flee to another train car to safety, police said. 

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE PROPOSE ALLOWING ROBOTS TO KILL IN ‘RARE AND EXCEPTIONAL’ CIRCUMSTANCES

The suspect detrained at the Bowling Green subway station and boarded a ferry to Staten Island. 

It wasn’t immediately clear if Tapia had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged sexual assault comes amid a general uptick in violence on New York City subways. Earlier this week a woman and a good Samaritan were injured on an L train pulling into the 14th Street Union Square station in Manhattan in an unprovoked attacked. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 