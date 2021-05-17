Expand / Collapse search
New York City saw nearly 50 people shot last week, including 8 fatalities: police

The shootings came after a gunman opened fire in Times Square last week, injuring three people.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
New York City capped off another week of violence on Sunday with nearly 50 people reported shot in different incidents, according to police. 

The New York City Police Benefit Association said that 47 people were shot in the city between Monday, May 10 and Sunday, May 16. 

That included a 41-year-old man visiting from Ohio. He was shot Saturday night inside the 7-Eleven near 37th Street and Eighth Avenue, WCBS-TV reported.   

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea credited two officers with apprehending the suspected gunman, 26-year-old Aboulhai Diallo. The Ohio man, meanwhile, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a broken leg and was expected to survive. 

NYPD Lt. John Grimpel confirmed the 47 figure to Fox News. Of the 47 people shot, he said, eight resulted in fatalities. 

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York.  (FDNY via AP)

The week prior, a gunman opened fire in New York’s Times Square, injuring a 4-year-old girl,  a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey. The gunfire erupted after an apparent argument between the suspected gunman and his brother. 

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said all three victims have been released from the hospital and are expected to fully recover. 

The suspected gunman, Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested last Wednesday in Starke, Florida. Speaking to WCJB-TV from a county jail in Florida, Muhammad said he did not know anything about it and had been in New Jersey at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

