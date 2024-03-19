NY AG accused of bullying women, George W Bush assassination plot unraveled and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'LIVING HELLSCAPE' – Embattled NY AG accused of bullying women with trans athletes in sports in new federal lawsuit. Continue reading …

THREAT FOILED – George W Bush assassination plot involved smuggling assassins via Mexico. Continue reading …

‘SHE’S RIGHT' – Justice Jackson raises eyebrows in SCOTUS over First Amendment comments. Continue reading …

‘TRULY BAFFLING’ – Hundreds of Hollywood stars unite to denounce Oscar winner's controversial speech. Continue reading …

ROYAL FOCUS – Insider on Prince William's behind-the-scenes response to Kate conspiracy theories. Continue reading …





POLITICS

TRUMP TRIALS – Where do all the cases against the former president stand? Continue reading …

DAVID VS. GOLIATH – Small town faces lawsuit from Chinese company over opposition to EV plant. Continue reading …

OFF TRACK – California is falling behind on its own climate change mandates, report says. Continue reading …

DON’T ‘COUNT TRUMP OUT’ – Ex-federal prosecutor reveals legal strategy for Trump to fight massive appeal bond. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

MISSING CONTEXT – Liberal media doubles down, claims Trump 'bloodbath' comment stokes political violence. Continue reading …

‘CASHING IN’ – CriticalRace.org claims colleges offering DEI certificates are wildly misleading cash grabs. Continue reading …

DISAPPEARING DOLLARS – Popular low-cost chain to close 1,000 stores as experts blame inflation, crime. Continue reading …

‘IT IS A PROBLEM’ – James Carville says Biden camp right to be concerned about Black vote. Continue reading …









OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – What 'Masters of the Air' teaches about Israel's war. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Biden's campaign against Trump has been reduced to a board game. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The left's hoaxes are piling up faster than Leo DiCaprio's 25-year-old former girlfriends. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump 'bloodbath' controversy gives Democrats a new hoax. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The left-wing media is full of lying, dishonesty and hysteria. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The deliberate hoax machine is doing what it does best. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of music, film icons and more. Continue reading …

ROMANCE REKINDLED – High school sweethearts reunite after 73 years. Continue reading …

FAITH AFTER FAME – 'Family Affair' child star finds salvation after drug addiction. Continue reading …

CALLED IT – JJ Watt explains why Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh makes perfect sense. Continue reading …

CONTENTMENT ON DISPLAY – Watch these sweet ‘daddy-daughter’ moments between an adult camel and its young offspring at a Wisconsin zoo. See video …











WATCH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – The White House is 'hemorrhaging' the far-left. See video …

REP. BYRON DONALDS – The left must be out of ideas when they call marriage racist. See video …













FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…









THE LAST WORD

"What we saw over the weekend was the increasing power and influence of citizen journalists and the decreasing power of the corporate press. The left's hoaxes are piling up faster than Leo DiCaprio's 25-year-old former girlfriends. First, it was the Russia collusion hoax, then the Charlottesville ‘both sides’ hoax, then the insurrection hoax about January 6th and now the 'bloodbath' hoax."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.