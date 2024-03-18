LAURA INGRAHAM: The left's hoaxes are piling up faster than Leo DiCaprio's 25-year-old former girlfriends

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says on "The Ingraham Angle" that anyone with a "6th-grade understanding of the English language would know former President Trump was not calling for or predicting a civil war" when he made his "bloodbath" comment.

LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this was just preposterous. And former President Trump was railing against China's move into Mexico with auto manufacturing plants that crank out cheap EVs. Now, this is a point the "Angle" has raised repeatedly. China's goal isn't just to compete with U.S. car companies, oh, no. Its goal is to put them out of business permanently. This would be cataclysmic to the United States.

…

PELOSI SUGGESTS TRUMP MEANT HE WILL ‘EXACT A BLOODBATH’ IF HE DOESN'T WIN AFTER RALLY STATEMENTS

Now, anyone with a 6th-grade understanding of the English language, minus woke indoctrination, would know that Trump was not calling for or predicting a civil war. It's ludicrous. But people who call themselves historians but have turned into before our very eyes, unhinged left-wing pundits – they can't help themselves.

…

Now, I must have missed the part of debate class when swearing is a substitute for logic. It doesn't work. I'm like Joe, now I'm whispering. Now, what we saw over the weekend was the increasing power and influence of citizen journalists and the decreasing power of the corporate press. The left's hoaxes are piling up faster than Leo DiCaprio's 25-year-old former girlfriends. First, it was the Russia collusion hoax, then the Charlottesville both sides hoax, then the insurrection hoax about January 6th and now the "bloodbath" hoax.

This is just another in a long line of smears peddled by the same people who follow the same steps. So first, it's an outright lie, or just a rank distortion of something usually Trump or another conservative says. Then the Biden campaign or a Biden surrogate picks up on the smear.

…

And then the regime media repeats the White House or the surrogate or the, you know, puppets, they're repeating it. Then, over time, it gets repeated as gospel with zero fact checking. The original transcript? The truth? That gets deep-sixed in the process. It's the way they roll.