JESSE WATTERS: Trump 'bloodbath' controversy gives Democrats a new hoax

Fox News host Jesse Watters shares the full context of President Trump’s controversial "bloodbath" comment on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: When "Inside Edition" is talking about the president's special shoes, saying he needs support so he doesn't stumble, this is a campaign that desperately needs a distraction and this weekend we got one. We have a new hoax, ladies and gentlemen. The dictator on day one now has company. "Trump says country faces bloodbath if Biden wins in November." That was the headline everywhere! I looked at the news Sunday, I'm thinking, "Trump said, what?" So, I do my own research and this is what he actually said.

DONALD TRUMP: "Let me tell you something to China. If you're listening, President XI and you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal, those big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building in Mexico right now, and you think you're going to get that, you're going to not hire Americans, and you're going to sell the cars to us. Now, we're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected. Now, if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that's going to be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. That'll be the least of it, but they're not going to sell those cars."

