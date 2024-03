Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Prince William is said to be deeply upset over how the U.K. press has been treating his wife.

This claim was made by Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," who told Fox News Digital that the Prince of Wales has been "simmering" with anger as Princess Kate Middleton is faced with fierce scrutiny and an onslaught of conspiracy theories surrounding her health.

"William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father]," Andersen said. "William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father, he blows. … He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy. He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything. William still blames the press for [his mother’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals."

"He has no interest in feeding them unless he has to, especially when the issue is Kate’s health," he added.

In January, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had unspecified abdominal surgery and would be out of sight for weeks. The news quickly triggered much speculation and gossip about her health. However, an admission from the 42-year-old that she altered an official family photo – one that was supposed to reassure the public that she was doing well – made things worse.

It’s a rare misstep for the princess, who has hardly put a foot wrong in her journey from William’s shy "commoner" girlfriend to the glamorous young mother of three who, more than any royal since Princess Diana, boosted the popularity and appeal of the British monarchy worldwide.

"William is under so much strain, and he is livid about what is being written and said about his ailing wife," Andersen said. "… The Prince of Wales has had his own clashes with Kensington Palace staffers about how clumsily they’ve handled things. Fists have been slammed on tables and angry emails have been sent. There has been a flurry of finger-pointing, although William is more about solutions than assigning blame."

"In the midst of all this, William is overwhelmed with having to shoulder such a heavy load while his father battles cancer, and that means little time for self-indulgent tantrums of the sort that the king was famous for," Andersen said. "Still, William is bound to crack. It’s only a matter of time. Heads will roll; of that I am certain."

It was also in January that Buckingham Palace announced that the king, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer. The type of cancer has not been revealed. It is not prostate cancer, but the disease was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. He has been seeking treatment.

"William is under an enormous amount of pressure as he tries to take up much of the slack left by his father and his wife," Andersen said. "… Charles is clearly in a physically weakened and emotionally fragile state – the outpouring of concern for the king has brought him to tears. But the palace has bungled things badly; the king knows that better than anyone. As far as the monarchy is concerned, this has been nothing less than an epic PR fail. There have been tense moments and raised voices as staffers try to figure out how to restore the public’s trust in the monarchy post-Queen Elizabeth II. But short of the king himself coming clean about his medical condition, as well as Kate’s, the rumor mills will continue to churn furiously."

Andersen said William’s priority is protecting his wife’s privacy. The princess has rarely been photographed during her recovery.

And unlike his father, William is less likely "to feel the need to explain anything," Andersen said. He also noted that the 41-year-old holds a grudge against the U.K. press.

His mother, Diana, died in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36. At the time, Diana was being chased by paparazzi.

"The king and William have a deeply rooted antipathy toward the press," Andersen said. "Faced with something personal and as serious as a medical issue, it’s understandable that father and son would be inclined to tell the tabloids to go to hell. Behind the scenes, they argue that it’s none of the press’s business, that such matters are not for public consumption."

"In the past, the palace could count on the press to back off, in exchange for future access," Andersen said. "But that arrangement can only go so far. You can’t have the king and the Princess of Wales both hospitalized at the same time only then to vanish for months without any plausible explanation as to why. … The public will be solidly in their corner, but first, they are entitled to know at least the broad outlines of what’s really going on behind palace walls. Instead, this curtain of secrecy we are only allowed to peer behind now and then is creating suspicion, resentment and no small amount of hysteria in the media."

Like William, Charles’ alleged temper is well-known within the palace, Andersen said. He chronicled alleged past incidents in his book. At the time of the book’s publication in 2022, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. However, a palace source previously told Fox News Digital that "we don’t comment on such books."

"King Charles has always had a Vesuvian temper. His tantrums and angry outbursts are legendary," Andersen said. "He may be in a weakened condition as he undergoes cancer treatment, but remember that in the past he tore the sink off a bathroom wall in a fit of rage – twice. … During an argument with Diana, the then-Prince of Wales hurled a heavy wooden boot jack at her, missing her head by inches. On other occasions, he’s thrown objects at servants. … Once at a friend’s villa, Charles became so frustrated with a stuck bedroom window that he tossed a chair through it to ‘get some fresh air.’"

"… [His wife, Queen] Camilla has always been a calming influence, and since he became king, Charles has mellowed considerably," Andersen continued. "That doesn’t mean he’s lost his edge entirely, by any means. When he is displeased by something, he lets his staff know it in no uncertain terms. They feel the royal heat."

Andersen noted that William has "exploded" at his younger brother, Prince Harry, which the Duke of Sussex wrote about in his 2023 memoir, "Spare."

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called his wife, Meghan Markle, "difficult" and "rude" and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry said that Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, "Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

Neither Buckingham Palace, which represents the king, nor William’s Kensington Palace office commented on any of the allegations.

"Maybe the preternaturally even-tempered Kate can hold it together, but I’m not so sure about the Windsor men," said Andersen. "They are not amused with the way things are going. They have made it clear to their staff in window-rattling terms."

Kensington Palace previously announced that the Princess of Wales is expected to return to public duties sometime after Easter.