James Carville says Biden camp right to be concerned about Black vote: 'It is a problem'

Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Monday that the Biden campaign was "very correct" to be worried about the Black vote, calling it a big problem for the president.

Carville and Paul Begala, who both worked on former President Clinton's campaign, joined CNN's Dana Bash on Monday and weighed in on how Biden could win in 2024. Bash asked them both if it was fair to say it has been much harder for Biden to secure the Black vote than it has been for Democrats in their political lifetimes.

"They're very correct to be concerned about this and the Black male, particularly the younger Black male, have become disengaged and it's got to be a priority, to how we communicate and reengage."

"I saw a whole lot of polling this morning, and it is a problem and the first step in solving any problem is to acknowledge you have one," Carville continued.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election. His support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

Carville warned in 2023 that the biggest story out of 2022 midterm elections was "abysmally low Black turnout."

Carville, who has been sounding the alarm on Biden's weaknesses for months, also suggested Biden tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netahyahu to "shut his stupid pie-hole."

"There is real value in attacking him, because he is not popular in America," Carville said.

He also argued Trump was currently "drowning," and said Biden should throw him an "anvil."

" I would attack right now, I‘d spend that money, I would jump all over him because my feeling is when your opponent is drowning, the first thing you do is throw him or her an anvil. And that‘s what he needs right now. He‘s drowning, give him an anvil," Carville said.

Begala agreed and suggested Biden go into full-attack mode.

"Stop bragging and start bashing," Begala said, suggesting they frame Trump as not only a threat to democracy, but a threat to lower prescription drug costs and lower health care premiums.

A Gallup poll released in February found that while Democrats still hold a significant advantage over Republicans with Black voters, their 47-point lead is the "smallest Gallup has recorded in its polling, dating back to 1999."

When asked what political party they identify with, 19% of Black adults said Republican or lean Republican, compared to 66% who said Democrat or lean Democrat.

