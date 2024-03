Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: Test your command of music and film icons — and more

From American bands to American "Honey," from big-screen gangsters to real-life gazillionaires — how well do you know United States history, lore and pop culture?

Test yourself in this brand new American Culture Quiz — see if you can get all eight questions right!

Check it out below — and come back every Monday for another new American Culture Quiz.

App users: Click here to get the quiz.

"We're an American Band" was rocking 1973 hit for which born-in-the-USA trio? ZZ Top

Nirvana

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Grand Funk Railroad How long did the Pony Express gallop gallantly across the U.S., delivering mail from Missouri to California? 1 year

5 years

22 years

75 years How old was Marlon Brando when he starred in "The Godfather" in 1972 as aging gangster Vito Corleone? 48 years old

55 years old

61 years old

68 years old Four U.S. states are officially known as commonwealths. Which of these four states is NOT a commonwealth? Virginia

Kentucky

Connecticut

Pennsylvania Who was the richest American of all time, according to CEOWorld Magazine, with an estimated net worth in 2023 dollars of $320 billion? Bill Gates

John D. Rockefeller

Cornelius Vanderbilt

Elon Musk This American "Honey" boasts more No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts than any solo artist in history (19). Who is she? Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Whitney Houston

Mariah Carey Which school won the first NCAA men's basketball tournament in 1939? University of Oregon

University of Connecticut

College of the Holy Cross

The Ohio State University While the first official Easter Egg Roll at the White House was held in 1878, which first lady oversaw the practice of giving out engraved keepsake wooden eggs for the children in attendance? Rosalyn Carter

Hillary Clinton

Nancy Reagan

Melania Trump





(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, Fox News Digital)