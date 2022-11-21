Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

In northeast Seattle, 4 die after Alaska company's plane crashes

Single-engine Cessna 208B crashed in a field Friday morning

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were killed in a fiery plane crash Friday morning northeast of Seattle, authorities said Saturday.

The single-engine Cessna 208B crashed in a field, the Federal Aviation Administration said, not too far from a small airport near Snohomish. The four deaths were reported after the wreckage of the plane owned by an Alaska company was searched with the help of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told The Seattle Times. First responders initially reported Friday that two people had died.

The FAA has yet to give other details about the plane but according to aviation tracking website Flight Aware, a Cessna 208B with identifier number N2069B departed Renton Airport at around 9:25 a.m. and then appears to have crashed near U.S 2 at around 10:20 a.m. The highway was temporarily closed after the collision.

The aircraft was N2069B owned by Copper Mountain Aviation of Alaska, according to the FAA website.

INDONESIA PLANE CRASH THAT KILLED 62 PARTLY CAUSED BY NEARLY DECADE-LONG EQUIPMENT FAILURE

A flight route map shows the plane flew north and completed several circles near Everett before descending 5,100 feet near U.S. 2.

The names of the people who died haven’t been released. Authorities have said their identities would be released later by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

A fiery plane crash northeast of Seattle killed four people. The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a single-engine Cessna 208B crashed into a field on Friday.

A fiery plane crash northeast of Seattle killed four people. The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a single-engine Cessna 208B crashed into a field on Friday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Drone footage and photos posted by Fox News 13 show the badly burned wreckage in a field next to an irrigation ditch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People had tried to fight the fire using handheld extinguishers, but were unsuccessful because of the "large volume of fire," Snohomish Fire District 4 said Friday. Officials said the plane was difficult to access because of the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals."