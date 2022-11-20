4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state

Four people were killed in Washington state Friday morning when a small plane crashed in a field and caught fire, authorities said.

The single-engine Textron 208B crashed east of Harvey Field at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials initially said there were two fatalities, but upon further investigation of the wreckage found that two more people had died inside the plane, FOX13 Seattle reported.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m., KING5-TV reported. Fire officials said the first people at the scene attempted to extinguish the fire with handheld fire extinguishers.

Authorities temporarily closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 2 between 88th Street Southeast and 100th Street Southeast/Westwick Road as first responders worked at the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately released.