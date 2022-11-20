Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state

Single-engine Textron 208B crashed near Harvey Field in Snohomish County, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Four people were killed in Washington state Friday morning when a small plane crashed in a field and caught fire, authorities said.

The single-engine Textron 208B crashed east of Harvey Field at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials initially said there were two fatalities, but upon further investigation of the wreckage found that two more people had died inside the plane, FOX13 Seattle reported.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m., KING5-TV reported. Fire officials said the first people at the scene attempted to extinguish the fire with handheld fire extinguishers.

The single-engine Textron 208B crashed east of Harvey Field at around 9:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The single-engine Textron 208B crashed east of Harvey Field at around 9:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Authorities temporarily closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 2 between 88th Street Southeast and 100th Street Southeast/Westwick Road as first responders worked at the scene.

Officials said four people died as a result of the crash.

Officials said four people died as a result of the crash. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating the crash. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

No further details were immediately released.