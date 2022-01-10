Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Northeast getting coldest air of the season

Wind chill warnings, advisories in effect for a dozen states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 10

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

The coldest air of the season arrives today across the Northeast.   

Dangerous wind-chills in some areas will drop well below zero while wind-chill warnings and advisories are in effect for a dozen states across the Northern tier of the country. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 10. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 10.  (Fox News)

As that cold air pours in over the Great Lakes, lake effect snow will pile up for parts of Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. 

The Northwest had a brief break in the active weather this past weekend, but a new frontal system will bring showers and heavy rain Tuesday, leading to renewed flooding concerns. 

Expected snowfall totals through Monday.

Expected snowfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact parts of Florida. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

