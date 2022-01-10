Northeast getting coldest air of the season

The coldest air of the season arrives today across the Northeast .

Dangerous wind-chills in some areas will drop well below zero while wind-chill warnings and advisories are in effect for a dozen states across the Northern tier of the country.

As that cold air pours in over the Great Lakes, lake effect snow will pile up for parts of Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Northwest had a brief break in the active weather this past weekend, but a new frontal system will bring showers and heavy rain Tuesday, leading to renewed flooding concerns.

Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact parts of Florida.