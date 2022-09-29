North Carolina's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 28
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life - 2-4-25-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13
Cash5 - 6-7-16-24-35
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 day - 7-5-2, Fireball: 5
Pick 3 Evening - 4-9-8, Fireball: 4
Pick 4 day - 2-0-1-5, Fireball: 6
Pick 4 Evening - 9-1-4-9, Fireball: 7
Powerball - 6-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000