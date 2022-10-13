North Carolina's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 12
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life - 10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2
Cash5 - 3-8-16-20-41
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 3 day - 0-3-9, Fireball:
Pick 3 Evening - 3-5-3, Fireball: 8
Pick 4 day - 6-4-5-6, Fireball:
Pick 4 Evening - 1-2-6-1, Fireball: 4
Powerball - 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5 Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000