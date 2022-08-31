Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, other sexual crimes

Rape charges for the NC Sunday school teacher involved three children, took place from 2003 to 2014

Associated Press
A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said.

Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014, The News & Observer reported.

Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years, the release stated. The youngest victim was 5 and the oldest was 14 when the incidents occurred, Jackson told the newspaper.

North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape and other sexual crimes on Monday.

Young was convicted of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison, according to the release.