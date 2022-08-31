North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, other sexual crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said.

Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014, The News & Observer reported.

Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years, the release stated. The youngest victim was 5 and the oldest was 14 when the incidents occurred, Jackson told the newspaper.

Young was convicted of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison, according to the release.