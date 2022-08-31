Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

NC Supreme Court again hears arguments on school funding case

Decades-long school funding case continues with judge hearing new oral arguments

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities.

NC HOUSE REP. HANIG APPOINTED TO SENATE AFTER RESIGNATION OF STATE SEN. BILL STEINBURG

The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public education spending and a constitutional requirement to ensure access to sound schooling for all.

A decades-long legal battle in North Carolina is still dragging on as the state's Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Wednesday on whether a judges decision to unilaterally order tax-payer funds to be sent to a government agency and be used to address education equality was legal.

A decades-long legal battle in North Carolina is still dragging on as the state's Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Wednesday on whether a judges decision to unilaterally order tax-payer funds to be sent to a government agency and be used to address education equality was legal.

A judge last year said it was proper that he move the money to carry out portions of a multibillion-dollar education remedial plan. Superior Court Judge David Lee cited in part the failure of legislators and governors to provide fully for children the "opportunity for a sound basic education." That language stems from previous Supreme Court rulings in the "Leandro" litigation -- named for a plaintiff in the original 1994 lawsuit.

DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE FROM NORTH CAROLINA CHERI BEASLEY DISTANCES HERSELF FROM 'DEFUND THE POLICE'

Republican legislators say Lee got it wrong because only the General Assembly has constitutional authority to appropriate funds.