North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot while serving eviction notice: 'It shows just how serious this job is'

A sheriff's deputy was undergoing surgery but in stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday morning while serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said that the suspect, 32-year-old Eddie Craig, briefly opened the door before opening fire with what he described as an "assault rifle" on Sgt. Ronald Waller, a 20-plus-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"These things make me angry," Baker said at a press conference at WakeMed, where Waller was in surgery. "You never know what's going to be on the other side of that door when it opens. It shows just how serious this job is. … A veteran officer went into a gunfight today just trying to serve a civil paper."

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said that responding officers extracted Waller from the scene and brought him to WakeMed.

Craig surrendered after other officers responded to the scene and is currently in custody.

"We're here and we do it because we love it first. And we're here and we do this job because we are committed, and we want to make sure that the citizens in this county have the quality of life that they deserve," Baker said Wednesday. "We put our lives on the line to make sure that that happens."