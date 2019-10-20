Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina parent 'extremely lucky' after utility pole smashes through car window

A family in North Carolina turned out to be "extremely lucky" after a utility pole smashed through their vehicle, just moments after a parent dropped their child off at school.

No one was hurt in the incident in Thomasville, a city roughly 70 miles northeast of Charlotte, which happened before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to authorities.

Police in Thomasville, N.C., said a parent dropped their kid off at school before they accidentally crashed into a utility pole.

Police in Thomasville, N.C., said a parent dropped their kid off at school before they accidentally crashed into a utility pole. (Thomasville Police Department)

Local police tweeted that a parent had just dropped their child off when, suddenly, they crashed into a utility pole. The pole ended up smash through the back rear window.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the accident on Friday morning.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the accident on Friday morning. (Thomasville Police Department)

At least 241 people in the area were without power after the accident, WGHP reported.

