North Carolina 'monster' admits to killing four women: 'He has earned every day of his life sentence'

A North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for the kidnappings and killings of four women over the past several years.

Daniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, admitted to killing four women, including Edna Suttle; Delores Sellers; Sellers' daughter, Nancy Rego; and Leigh Goodman in a South Carolina district court while on trial for his role in Suttle's death.

"Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women — causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families," U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina said in a Wednesday statement."He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell. We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families."

Prosecutors argued that on the morning of Aug. 27, 2021, Printz traveled from his North Carolina home to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, where he met Suttle, 80, at a Food Lion. Printz purchased a pack of yogurt before he and Suttle went to her residence, according to the Justice Department.

Surveillance video shows Printz and Suttles returning to the Food Lion later that evening and Printz moving a sedated Suttle from her vehicle into his. He then drove her vehicle to a hotel parking lot, returned to the Food Lion, and drove Suttle in his vehicle across state lines to his home in Bostic.

On Aug. 28, Suttle's coworkers reported her missing to the Greenville County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators found the victim's keys, bank card, jewelry and pocketbook on Printz's property "concealed in a box used for raising bees," according to the Justice Department. Authorities also found and tested an opened yogurt cup, which contained the drugs Lorazepam, Tramadol and Cyclobenzaprine.

After authorities charged Printz, he cooperated with law enforcement officials and led them to Suttle's body, which he had buried in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

Printz later admitted to killing Sellers, Rego and Goodman after prosecutors presented evidence linking the 59-year-old to their deaths in court. Rego, of Charlotte, had been dating Printz before her disappearance in 2017, according to an affadavit.

Rego's family had been in communication with a person pretending to be Rego via email since her disappearance, the affidavit states. Investigators later found some of Rego's belongings — including prescription bottles for Lorazepam, Tramadol and Cyclobenzaprine — on Printz's property.

Printz allegedly killed Sellers with a lethal dose of prescription medication and fatally shot Rego, according to FOX Carolina. It is unclear how Goodman died, but her life ended several days after meeting Printz.

Printz previously spent about two decades in a Michigan prison for the kidnappings of another woman. He also had previous convictions for firearm possession and assault and battery.

"I firmly believe that if it weren’t for the collaborative efforts that this narcissistic man would have continued targeting and preying on innocent worm[en] before taking them from their loved ones," Greenville County South Carolina Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement. "I am so thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to get Mr. Printz out of society and behind bars for the rest of his life."

Lewis added later that Printz preyed on vulnerable, elderly women.

The effort to bring justice to victims' families included collaboration across FBI Charlotte, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of North Carolina and the District of South Carolina.